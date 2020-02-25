In an unexpected twist, the legal battle between Howard Superior I Judge Bill Menges and the Howard County Council apparently is not over.
In January, a special judge swatted down Menges’ mandate, wherein he sought to sidestep the county’s attrition program by issuing the mandate in order to procure raises for his employees. Normally, that would have left the legal matter as settled. But, Menges has made one final attempt to have the special judge’s decision reviewed by the Indiana Supreme Court.
The dispute between Menges and the county has been ongoing for more than a year, coming to a head on Feb. 27, 2019, when the judge issued a Trail Rule 60.5 Order for Mandate of Funds.
That ordered the county pony up an additional annual increase of $17,729.99 to add to the salaries of Superior I’s employees. The court’s employees aren’t paid as much as the county’s four other courts due to the other courts’ participation in the county’s attrition program. Menges long has maintained he was unable to cut employees, as each of the other courts have done, while the county had denied previous requests for employee raises by Menges due to worries that doing so would undermine the attrition program.
The order eventually led to the January showdown between the county and the judge in a hearing overseen by Special Judge W. Tobin McClamroch, with the county footing the bill for both side’s legal representation. Menges’ legal representatives argued the county not issuing the raises endangered the operations of the court. In the end, McClamroch sided with the county, and in his order wrote, “It is undisputed that the four court reporters in Howard Superior Court I are paid less than their counterparts in the other Howard County courts. However, the evidence is not sufficient to meet the standard requirements by Trial Rule 60.5 that the mandate is necessary for the operation of the court.”
From there, it was presumed the matter was closed, as under the trial rule only the county could request a review of the special judge’s order by the Indiana Supreme Court. The county had 30 days to waive that review, which was done.
But, on Feb. 5 Menges filed a motion seeking Supreme Court review. Through that motion, he cited a sole case from 1982 and claimed the “case presents issues of first impression never before addressed” by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Those issues, according to the filing, included the appropriateness of comparing the salaries of one court with the salaries of other county’s courts in order to rule on the court-in-question’s salary levels, which was done in this instance. The filing also took aim at the requirement that it be demonstrated that the court has dealt with increased turnover and the inability to fill vacant positions.
The county is attempting to dismiss the motion.
The county’s filing claimed there’s no basis for Menges’ motion, and it read, “There is no provision in Trial Rule 60.5 for Supreme Court review of a decree or order like the one in our case in which no funds were ordered to be paid and the mandate of funds set aside.”
Through its filing, the county targeted the 1982 case cited by Menges on the grounds that the issue at hand within that case involved the fact that another local county judge was used to oversee the mandate hearing and, as such, “might [have been] subtly pressured to approve the mandate orders before them.” But, the county argued that issue had been resolved in 2009, when the Indiana Supreme Court amended the trial rule, having special outside judges appointed to mandate cases.
The motion also called some of the issues the judge pointed out as “perplexing,” such as with his suggestion about employee turnover, as the special judge “specifically found that the court reporter vacancies in Howard Superior I were filled within more than a month.”
The county said, as such, the Indiana Supreme Court should dismiss Menges’ motion.
“To permit review of the special judge’s ruling would serve only to unnecessarily delay finality, increase the costs of the dispute, and fester emotional responses from the public that potentially harm the republications of judges and members of the county council,” read the motion.