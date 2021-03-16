Developer stumbled in rehab work before coming to Kokomo

A company maintained by the Evansville Housing Authority (EHA) may not have followed guidelines while completing development work in Evansville that the company now is doing in Kokomo.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of the Inspector General completed an audit of the Evansville Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program in 2018 and found the city did not follow federal guidelines in both the development and management of during the RAD program. Now, Advantix, a nonprofit development arm of the EHA, is leading development work at various KHA properties through the same RAD program.

The audit found that the EHA did not ensure that units complied with housing quality standards before entering into a payment contract, failed to have a HUD-approved third party to perform inspections for the developed units, and did not apply correct rent contracts for the units, which caused financing of the development to fall short of more than $1 million in housing assistance payments.

“These weaknesses occurred because the (Evansville Housing) authority lacked a sufficient understanding of HUD’s requirements for housing quality standards and conflicts of interest. It also lacked an adequate quality control process,” the audit read. “As a result, the (Evansville Housing) Authority could not support the eligibility of more than $1 million in housing assistance payments to the entities and more than $10,000 in program funds paid to a contractor for housing quality standards inspection services.”

In response to the audit, EHA officials disputed the findings in the report and said they believed “none of the recommendations are necessary” and that the audit “jumped to conclusions.”

HUD denied the claims, stating they supported the findings that the EHA had failed in the respective allegations.

The developer, Advantix, is “the not-for-profit development instrument of the Evansville Housing Authority,” according to its website. Advantix is a co-developer for the RAD conversion program in Kokomo, which will upgrade nearly 335 units at Terrace Towers, Civic Center Tower, Dunbar Court, and Pine Valley. Development will include renovations such as new kitchen cabinets, new doors, paint, flooring, and various other upgrades in units owned by the KHA.

Advantix Chief Operating Officer Timothy Martin, who also serves as the director of operations for the EHA and did so at the time of the RAD development and subsequent audit, has been representing the company in Kokomo during the development process. Martin did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

According to KHA Board Member Ethan Heicher, properties managed by the EHA have transitioned to being operated by Advantix. The corporation has developed and maintained properties around the state, including Evansville, Vincennes, and Kokomo, such as Trailside Townhomes.

According to the Advantix website, the company will have a hand in assisting KHA in planning and development for the rehabilitation of the properties in Kokomo.

The development agreement between Advantix and the KHA was approved by the KHA board in 2016 by the prior administration of the KHA, said Executive Director Derick Steele.

“That was under Ms. (Deb) Cook’s administration,” Steele said. “The development agreement between Advantix and the housing authority was reviewed and approved at least in 2016 … was when that agreement was entered into. The housing authority took bids at least three developers, and after review from those three developers, chose to go through Advantix.”

Steele said he couldn’t speak as to why Advantix was chosen at the time.

“I would love to be able to give you an answer on that,” Steele said. “Obviously I was not a part of that decision that occurred. There were at least three developers who turned in bid packets, and that process would have been reviewed by the executive director.”

Steele said the only issue he could see occurring would be if the KHA failed to give appropriate oversight and enforce regulations of the RAD development, which the audit found that the EHA did.

The RAD program will cost an estimated $40 million, and while some money will come from private investors, the other portions will be paid through city-issued bonds and from the sale of tax credits purchased by private investors.

The RAD conversion program will renovate the homes of nearly 500 families in Kokomo.

Deb Cook did not respond to calls for comment.