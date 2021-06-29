Details still scant on how ARP funding will be spent

With millions flooding into Howard County from the American Rescue Plan, opportunities for infrastructure upgrades, back pay, and the chance to counter the economic impact brought on by COVID-19 abound. So how will it be spent?

While the city and county have yet to nail down what the combined over $50 million will be spent on, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said a full announcement that will include a list of county projects that will utilize the funding is being finalized and is expected to be released in the next week.

But it appears one of the items Howard County officials hope to use the money on is for broadband infrastructure. Last week, a request for proposals for a broadband upgrade was approved by the Howard County Board of Commissioners, which marks the first public announcement of an ARP-funded project.

“The goal with the broadband project is going to be to provide either a wireless or fiber option for the underserved areas of our community,” Wyman said. “So we’re anticipating some good projects and hopefully be able to get that accomplished.”

Wyman said the broadband project would use approximately $1.5 to $2 million of the county’s estimated $16 million in total ARP funding, though he said it possibly could exceed that estimate.

As for the city, according to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, officials still are working on a list of possible projects to make use of the funding. The city is receiving $19.8 million.

In addition, Moore pointed to the possibility of receiving funds from a Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) grant to increase economic growth and development. Regions across the state have the opportunity to receive disbursements for up to $50 million through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Moore said that reimbursing the city for certain lost revenue is something that is being considered, in addition to reimbursing small businesses, homeowners, nonprofits, and other agencies.

Moore also said that funds possibly could go toward the proposed downtown hotel and conference center, as well as the long-sought industrial park.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan can be spent in several ways. The federal stipulations are as follows:

• to respond to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

• (to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the metropolitan city ... that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform such essential work;

• for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such metropolitan city ... due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent year of the metropolitan city. ..

• to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

One city that does have a finalized plan in place is the city of Muncie, which recently released a 10-page document detailing how its funding will be spent by the city.

For example, Muncie has a summary of how the entirety of its disbursement of $31,700,000 will be spent, broken into two allocations, one for the 2021 year and another for 2022 to 2024. Both allocations address city budget shortfalls, with a total of $6,550,001 set aside. $2 million is going to nonprofit organizations, and another $2 million is going to the small business and tourism sector.

For the 2022 to 2024 allocation, another $900,000 is going toward projects to aid tourism, travel, and hospitality and support health and wellness. That disbursement is broken down specifically in the ordinance: $300,000 will go toward the development of a private skate park, $100,000 for Tillotson Park, and $500,000 for the construction of splash pads and water play structures in neighborhood parks.

Another $2 million of Muncie’s ARP funding will be used to combat substance abuse and for behavioral health treatment. Specifically, the plan read, the funding will be used to develop an inpatient substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation center.

According to the plan, a committee will be created, consisting of community members selected by the president of the Muncie Common Council to “establish criteria for eligibility and permitted uses” for the funding.

The City of Kokomo has received roughly $9.9 million, or half of the $19.8 million allotment, of its ARP funding. Howard County has received $8,016,602 in its first allotment of ARP funding.