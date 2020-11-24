Demolition of old Logansport Mall set to begin

Demolition of the JCPenney building at The Junction at Logansport is scheduled to begin next week.
Crews are busy removing asbestos, restriping the parking lot, and staging demolition equipment this week.
“The unseasonably warm and dry weather has allowed us to move much faster than we had anticipated,” said a spokesman from Park Development, LLC, the Chicago-based real-estate developer developing the project. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has scrapped any plans we might have had for a formal groundbreaking, but we’re confident we’ll have many more milestones to celebrate on this project in the year ahead.”
A Hampton Inn by Hilton will start taking shape on the JCPenney site next Spring. In addition to the hotel, The Junction will offer an additional 144,000 square feet of retail space. Dunham’s Sports, Dollar Tree, and Planet Fitness have already signed on as tenants. Build out on the Planet Fitness building began in earnest a few weeks ago. Co-owner Alex Baker has hired a local manager and is looking to fill 15 job openings.
“It’s definitely been a weird year,” Baker said. “We’re excited to see this facility take shape, knowing that by the time it opens there very well could be a COVID-19 vaccine available. We want the folks in Logansport to know we’re sensitive to the current situation and will do all we can to create a safe environment.”
Planet Fitness typically hosts presales on-site but has decided instead to host presales for the Logansport location online starting in January. The fitness center is located within the old Sears store and plans are for it to open by the end of March. In addition to free fitness training, Planet Fitness will offer cardio machines, tanning beds, massage chairs, and hydro massage beds.