editor's pick featured Dec. 9: A week in mugshots Dec 9, 2020 4 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective December 9, 2020 issue. Close 1 of 67 Nov. 25 - Candice Calderon, 35, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Jose Cantu, 34, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Tyler Clark, 27, Violation of Pretrial Release, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Brandon Johns, 34, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Christopher Tanas, 31, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Zakkary Vaughn, 31, Operating With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Mark Hinkle, 35, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Austin Jones, 21, Conspiracy to Deal Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 25 - Ethan Jones, 18, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deal, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Violation of Legend Drug Act Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Reije Craft, 29, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Cuba Evans, 24, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Michael Fletcher, 56, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Jami Garrard, 26, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Tarisha Harvey, 37, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Matthew Hoover, 47, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Amber Lay, 43, Theft Conversion (Shoplifting), False Informing, Identity Deception, Fraud, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Ricky Tyler, 52, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Isaih Young, 23, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Heather Jones, 39, Selling Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Legend Drug Act Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 26 - Nathan McCormick, 43, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 27 - Paul Batchler, 53, Theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 27 - Martin Landrum, 27, Domestic Battery, Public Intoxication, Mischief Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 27 - Brad Carden, 47, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Jaron Brown, 27, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Kenneth Dagostino, 55, Intimidation, Pointing A Firearm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Curtis Holiday, 39, Strangulation, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Kevin Kiley, 62, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Tyanthony Turner, 28, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Jonathan Hicks, 26, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 28 - Seth Whitesell, 22, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Aaron Armstrong, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Samantha Mansfield, 28, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Syringe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Chynna McDonald, 26, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Michael Mott, 53, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Vipur Rana, 22, Hit & Run, False Informing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Matthew Roberts, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Harjot Singh, 23, False Informing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Krusean Thomas, 30, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Vertis Wallace, 39, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Christopher France, 60, Violation of Pretrial Release, Invasion of Privacy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 29 - Dustin Jenkins, 33, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Satorria Carr, 30, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Courtney Harting, 23, Residential Entry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Chelsea Hulse, 30, Theft, Possession of Marijuana, Common Nuisance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Michael Schroeder, 47, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Dakota Voorhies, 26, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting A Crime Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Martin Bragg, 33, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Robyn Collins, 27, Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Garrett Coop, 23, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Heather Dunson, 38, Indirect Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Joel Fink, 43, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Heather Quarles, 36, Selling Marijuana, Neglect of Dependant, Common Nuisance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Bictor Shiraef, 33, Strangulation, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 30 - Exavier Walker, 27, Possession of Marijuana, Common Nuisance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - Sirtorry Carr, 30, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm of a Serious Violent Offender, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - Jewell Chorrushi, 22, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of a Handgun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - Tyrel Bartlett, 22, Robbery, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Offender Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - April Hawkins, 30, Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - Epiphanty Mott, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 1 - Ashley Wilson, 33, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Anthony Knight, 23, Domestic Battery, Child Neglect, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Markiss Young, 31, Trespassing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Harry Young, 26, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Mildred Catt, 40, Indirect Contempt of Court, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Peyton Sexton, 18, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Mario Liali, 32, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2 - Jennifer Ruse, 40, Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kokomo Perspective – December 9 Issue – Mugshots 1 of 67 Nov. 25 - Candice Calderon, 35, Domestic Battery Nov. 25 - Jose Cantu, 34, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Nov. 25 - Tyler Clark, 27, Violation of Pretrial Release, Warrant: Failure to Appear Nov. 25 - Brandon Johns, 34, Domestic Battery Nov. 25 - Christopher Tanas, 31, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Nov. 25 - Zakkary Vaughn, 31, Operating With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Nov. 25 - Mark Hinkle, 35, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 25 - Austin Jones, 21, Conspiracy to Deal Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance Nov. 25 - Ethan Jones, 18, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deal, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Violation of Legend Drug Act Nov. 26 - Reije Craft, 29, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication Nov. 26 - Cuba Evans, 24, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Nov. 26 - Michael Fletcher, 56, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Nov. 26 - Jami Garrard, 26, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 26 - Tarisha Harvey, 37, Public Intoxication Nov. 26 - Matthew Hoover, 47, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Nov. 26 - Amber Lay, 43, Theft Conversion (Shoplifting), False Informing, Identity Deception, Fraud, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 26 - Ricky Tyler, 52, Possession of Methamphetamine Nov. 26 - Isaih Young, 23, Domestic Battery Nov. 26 - Heather Jones, 39, Selling Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Legend Drug Act Nov. 26 - Nathan McCormick, 43, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor Nov. 27 - Paul Batchler, 53, Theft Nov. 27 - Martin Landrum, 27, Domestic Battery, Public Intoxication, Mischief Nov. 27 - Brad Carden, 47, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury Nov. 28 - Jaron Brown, 27, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 28 - Kenneth Dagostino, 55, Intimidation, Pointing A Firearm Nov. 28 - Curtis Holiday, 39, Strangulation, Domestic Battery Nov. 28 - Kevin Kiley, 62, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Nov. 28 - Tyanthony Turner, 28, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 28 - Jonathan Hicks, 26, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Nov. 28 - Seth Whitesell, 22, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Nov. 29 - Aaron Armstrong, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 29 - Samantha Mansfield, 28, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Syringe Nov. 29 - Chynna McDonald, 26, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine Nov. 29 - Michael Mott, 53, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Nov. 29 - Vipur Rana, 22, Hit & Run, False Informing Nov. 29 - Matthew Roberts, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear Nov. 29 - Harjot Singh, 23, False Informing Nov. 29 - Krusean Thomas, 30, Domestic Battery Nov. 29 - Vertis Wallace, 39, Domestic Battery Nov. 29 - Christopher France, 60, Violation of Pretrial Release, Invasion of Privacy Nov. 29 - Dustin Jenkins, 33, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement Nov. 30 - Satorria Carr, 30, Warrant: Non-Compliance Nov. 30 - Courtney Harting, 23, Residential Entry Nov. 30 - Chelsea Hulse, 30, Theft, Possession of Marijuana, Common Nuisance Nov. 30 - Michael Schroeder, 47, Public Intoxication Nov. 30 - Dakota Voorhies, 26, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting A Crime Nov. 30 - Martin Bragg, 33, Warrant: Failure to Appear Nov. 30 - Robyn Collins, 27, Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana Nov. 30 - Garrett Coop, 23, Warrant: Failure to Appear Nov. 30 - Heather Dunson, 38, Indirect Contempt of Court Nov. 30 - Joel Fink, 43, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Nov. 30 - Heather Quarles, 36, Selling Marijuana, Neglect of Dependant, Common Nuisance Nov. 30 - Bictor Shiraef, 33, Strangulation, Domestic Battery Nov. 30 - Exavier Walker, 27, Possession of Marijuana, Common Nuisance Dec. 1 - Sirtorry Carr, 30, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm of a Serious Violent Offender, Warrant: Non-Compliance Dec. 1 - Jewell Chorrushi, 22, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of a Handgun Dec. 1 - Tyrel Bartlett, 22, Robbery, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Offender Dec. 1 - April Hawkins, 30, Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Dec. 1 - Epiphanty Mott, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Dec. 1 - Ashley Wilson, 33, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Dec. 2 - Anthony Knight, 23, Domestic Battery, Child Neglect, Warrant: Failure to Appear Dec. 2 - Markiss Young, 31, Trespassing Dec. 2 - Harry Young, 26, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Dec. 2 - Mildred Catt, 40, Indirect Contempt of Court, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Dec. 2 - Peyton Sexton, 18, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Dec. 2 - Mario Liali, 32, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Failure to Appear Dec. 2 - Jennifer Ruse, 40, Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County A Week In Mugshots Mugshots Arrests Dec. 9