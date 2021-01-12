Data shows increased usage of volunteer ambulances

Emerging concern over a perceived rise in “no medics available” calls has led to discussion about whether Kokomo would benefit from more ambulance services.

The Kokomo Perspective examined data from the latest year Howard County dispatch had data — 2015 — to 2020 to determine whether calls for service have increased over those years and whether COVID-19 has exacerbated the calls.

The data that was examined was calls for service that took place over a 90-day period, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, from 2015 to 2020. Data for what the calls were for also was examined to see whether there was a rise in a certain call for service, such as breathing issues or chest pains potentially related to COVID-19. Data prior to 2015 was requested; however, Howard County Dispatch Director Zach Rudolph said that data was unavailable as the county switched to a new records system, and the files were not migrated pre-2015.

No medics available?

When a call for service is made that results in a “no medics available” response, that doesn’t necessarily mean a medic is not available, according to Rudolph. Rather, it means that the ambulances through Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo or Community Howard Regional Health are not available, thereby requiring a volunteer ambulance to respond.

Both hospitals currently operate two ambulances, 24/7, with Community Howard operating a third during the busiest times of the week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

“When we say ‘no medics available,’ the majority of the time that’ll mean that the Ascension and Community Howard medics are busy on a run,” Rudolph said. “So that’s when we send the volunteer departments, their ambulances, into the city.”

In instances where ambulances from both hospitals are busy, the call is made to a volunteer department, based on availability, geography, and the type of call. Howard County relies on ambulances from Greentown, Galveston, Russiaville, Harrison, and Taylor to respond in those instances. These departments only respond to basic life support (BLS) calls.

“The city has it set up, and the county as well, where somebody responds,” Rudolph said. “If there is an ALS (advanced life support) run where a medic is required to go, then an engine from Kokomo Fire Department automatically goes. If there is an ALS run in the county where a medic is supposed to go, then also that corresponding BLS ambulance from that county fire jurisdiction responds as well. And if they’re not available, then you send first responders. And of course, also in the city and the county, you have the police too that are CPR-certified to respond to these calls. And they can help as well.”

The data from 2015 showed there were 2,624 calls for service made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Of those calls, 184 were responded to by volunteer departments.

In 2020, 3,681 calls for service were made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Of those calls, 277 were responded to by volunteer departments.

This amounted to a 40-percent increase in calls for service from 2015 to 2020 and a 51-percent increase in the number of calls in which volunteer departments responded.

From 2015 to 2020, there wasn’t a significant change in population. In 2015, the population of Howard County was 82,338. According to the latest numbers from U.S. Census Bureau, that number was 82,544 in 2019.

A closer look

In breaking the data down by individual departments or hospital, an overall increase in calls is apparent.

From 2015 to 2020, calls Community Howard Regional Health responded to increased 50 percent. In 2015, the hospital responded to 1,119 calls, 1,249 in 2016, and 1,256 in 2017. In 2018, calls dropped slightly to 1,176 but rose again in 2019 to 1,603 calls and 1,679 in 2020. Remember, these are calls that took place only from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 those years.

According to Community Howard Regional Health President Joe Hooper, the problem is not that the hospital’s ambulances are busy but that they are sometimes under repair, therefore burdening what the hospital can respond to.

“The main cause of ambulances not being available was because they are either most of the time being repaired or transporting a patient out of the area,” Hooper said. “Our fleet is aging, and our foundation has pledged to purchase a brand new ambulance to complement the fleet. That will help us immensely to have reliable vehicles on the road, and we’re not going to be in a situation as often where we have three of them in repair.”

Likewise, calls Ascension St. Vincent responded to have increased 31 percent over the years, from 1,321 in 2015 to 1,725 in 2020.

Galveston calls increased the most substantially. Between 2015 and 2019, the department responded to between 63 and 78 calls. That jumped to 132 calls in 2020. This was an increase of 86 percent from 2015 to 2020.

Taylor Township, Greentown, and Russiaville’s calls also increased, with Taylor rising from 51 calls in 2015 to 74 in 2020 (a 45-percent increase) and Greentown from 36 calls to 48 (a 33-percent increase). Data for Russiaville for 2015 wasn’t available, but the latest data, from 2019 showed a rise from 1 to 4 calls (a 300-percent increase).

Harrison Township was the only department to see a decrease in calls. The department responded to 26 calls in 2015 and 19 in 2020, a decrease of 27 percent.

Does COVID-19 have an impact?

Despite an overall increase in calls, a question remains: have calls related to COVID-19 increased?

In cross-comparing symptoms of COVID-19 as stated by the CDC and types of calls made to dispatch since 2015, there has been an increase.

Calls for both “breathing problems” and “sick person” increased. In 2018, there were 265 calls for breathing problems. That rose to 298 in 2019 and rose again in 2020 to 356. That’s an increase of 19 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Calls for a sick person increased as well. In 2018, there 456 calls for a sick person. That rose to 556 in 2019 and rose again in 2020 to 744 – an increase of 63 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Other types of calls have increased as well. For example, the total number of heart attack calls increased from 16 in 2015 to 26 in 2020. Overdose in progress calls increased to 71 in 2020, up from 33 in 2015.

Rudolph said despite an overall increase in calls for a multitude of reasons, dispatch’s responsibility was to dispatch medics when they’re requested.

“People call ambulances for nosebleeds, broken toes,” Rudolph said. “A lot of people will call for flu-like symptoms, and this was even before COVID. I’ve been here 20 years, and it’s amazing the calls that you get, why people need an ambulance. Our job and our responsibility to the citizens is if they request one is to send one. That’s the thing, is that if they need an ambulance, if they ask for one, we send it. And it’s just the unknown. You don’t know at the time. You may send someone for a nosebleed, and you send an ambulance. And if that’s your last ambulance, well the next person may be in cardiac arrest.”

In December, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore began considering whether to reinstitute an ambulance for BLS runs through the Kokomo Fire Department in response to concern over medic availability.

Regardless of a perceived availability or lack of availability, Rudolph said he understood the concern.

“Do we go through times where there’s no ambulances? Yes. I don’t believe it’s as often as people make it out to be, but I understand the concern for it,” Rudolph said.