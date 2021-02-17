The General James Cox Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution mission is to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
These ideals were in evidence on Tuesday, Feb. 9, as the chapter honored five local high school seniors. Each year, the chapter invites the Howard County schools to name their Good Citizens. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
This contest is open to high-school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education. Each school selects one student. They are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Once a student is selected as the DAR Good Citizen, they are invited to participate in the DAR local contest to determine a county winner. This consists of a personal statement and an essay.
Kokomo High School student Colleen Weaver, daughter of Paul and Stephanie Weaver has been named the recipient of the Howard County Good Citizen scholarship. She will go on competing for the Indiana DAR Good Citizen scholarship.
Other DAR Good Citizens from Howard County were: Graciela Cavazos from Taylor High School, daughter of Richardo and Sara Cavazos; Abigail Guge from Western High School, daughter of Brandon and Jami Guge; Lynn Smith from Northwestern High School, daughter of Norman and Carol Smith; and Erin Matheny from Eastern High School, daughter of Ben and Julie Matheny.
The Good Citizens are normally honored at a reception in February. Due to COVID-19 they read their essays to DAR members during a virtual meeting. Each student will receive a certificate, pin and monetary award.