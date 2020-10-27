Dan’s Variety Bakery seeks to add more parking

A longtime Kokomo bakery is looking to give customers more parking options as its current lot becomes jam-packed at peak times.

Last week, Dan’s Variety Bakery Co-owner Faye Haworth went before the Kokomo Common Council to seek rezoning for a currently-vacant space at the corner of Hoffer and Market streets. If approved, the lot will be turned into parking for bakery customers.

“We’re just trying to organize the parking so it’s not on Market. It’s not on Hoffer. It’s not down Defenbaugh, and it’s not down Main Street. Because [customers] do walk from three to four blocks away from the doughnut shop because we don’t have enough adequate parking space right there,” said Haworth.

While Haworth believes the lot would be safer and more convenient for customers, some neighboring residents opposed the expansion, saying patrons of the business already interfere with their sleep due to the 45-year-old bakery’s hours and that an additional lot would exacerbate the problem.

The bakery, located at 1800 S. Union St., opens at 1 a.m., and according to remonstrator and resident Fred Schafer, patrons can be unruly. At the council meeting, he read a letter that he said was signed by 50 nearby residents.

“There are many reasons for our opposition to this proposal, including the hours of operation in which the business operates,” Schafer said. ”The business opens at 1 a.m. in the middle of our time of sleep, and the noise and commotion can sometimes continue until as late as 2:30 or 3 a.m. These hours are very troubling to those of us who must get up in the morning.”

In the letter, Schafer said the “younger crowd” the bakery disrespects neighbors’ properties and causes safety concerns.

The residents claimed the bakery had outgrown its current location on Union Street.

Haworth acknowledged the complaints but said much of it was beyond her control.

“We do understand that it is an odd time of business hours … Unfortunately, yes, we do have a young crowd that comes in at 1, thinks it’s the thing to do to buy doughnuts fresh at 1 a.m. And they do not have respect for the neighborhood. We cannot control that,” Haworth said.

According to Haworth, the parking lot would alleviate the need for customers to park along side streets and instead centralize them. With more parking, customers would not have to park throughout the neighborhood.

The bakery already hires an off-duty police officer in an effort to keep the area safe and enforce the city’s noise ordinance.

The common council passed the first reading of the rezoning effort in a 6-2 vote. Councilmembers Kara Kitts-McKibben and Jason Acord voted against the rezoning.

A second reading of the rezoning, which would approve construction of the lot, was set to be heard Monday, after the Perspective’s deadline. Visit kokomoperspective.com for more information.