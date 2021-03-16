Daily, Smith take leadership of Democratic Party

Two area Democrat figureheads are stepping up to serve the party, and they are seeking to coalesce after lopsided recent elections.

Former Kokomo Mayor Steve Daily and former mayoral candidate and United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties CEO Abbie Smith have assumed chair and vice-chair positions, respectively, of the Howard County Democratic Party. The pair was voted in by caucus last week, with Daily running unopposed as chair. Daily, the former vice-chair of the party, replaced party chair Dara Johnson.

Alongside Daily and Smith, former county treasurer candidate Ed Foster will serve as treasurer, and Ginny McMillin enlisted as secretary.

Daily was a city councilman before being elected as Kokomo’s youngest mayor in 1979 at 32 years old. After serving two terms, Daily took on different roles at Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College before retiring.

Smith has served as CEO for United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties since 2013. In 2019, she briefly resigned from the position to run for mayor, ultimately falling to Mayor Tyler Moore. She was reinstated as CEO shortly after, and she previously served as the Democratic Party’s secretary.

Daily said the party has not met in-person for some time due, instead opting to meet virtually due to the pandemic. Now, he said, the party is in a reorganizational phase.

“We've had a couple of tough elections, and we have very few elected officeholders right now,” said Daily. “So we'll be spending some time doing some reflection and some self-examination and trying to determine where the party is going to go here in the next couple of years. I know that we're going to be trying to focus much more on local issues and spend a lot more time bringing the party back to community service and community support and try to avoid the trap that both parties seem to have drifted into at a higher level of nothing but seeking power and money constantly. Our goal is to become much more connected to the community and much more involved in the community.”

To accomplish those goals, Daily said, the party will develop short- and long-term plans for the local party and identify and recruit potential candidates for future runs at office.

Last year, Republicans swept county elections, and only four Democrats ran for election at the time, including Foster as treasurer.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray was the only Democrat to win in last year’s election. Murray ran unopposed.

Daily said during his time in local Democrat politics, the shifting from Democrat to Republican leadership, and vice versa, is cyclical.

“We've had some tough losses. I think in part the national political scene has had a greater impact on our community than it has on some others,” Daily said. “But I've been involved in Democratic politics for a long time, and a lot of this is cyclical. We swing back and forth in this county and in this community many times in my lifetime. We've had two democratic commissioners, and in many times we've had none. And Democratic mayors and Republican mayors tend to switch back and forth every eight or 12 years … there's part of my message to the party is there's no need to be alarmed.”

In the recent past, the city was led by Democratic leadership in both the mayor’s office and on the Kokomo Common Council. In 2019, the pendulum swung red, seeing a Republican mayor and an entirely republican common council in quite some time.

Daily said that when one party is in power for a while, as was the case with the previous administration, officeholders get complacent, and parties lose sight of “building up the bench” during long periods of power.

“In some ways, having a Democratic mayor for 12 years makes you a bit complacent,” Daily said. “You’ve got decent money to support you. You've got a lot of people that are working within the administration (who) are very willing to work within the party, and you're not out working as hard to recruit volunteers to recruit candidates, to train people, to do those jobs. So part of that is, you know, we get punished for our own success, or we punish ourselves for our own success.”

The new officeholders were elected to four-year terms.