Daily arrest log – Sept. 29

Below are the arrests for Sept. 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jeffery Adair, 57, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 8:01 a.m. at 5713 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Max Arvin, 42, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 8:25 a.m. at 908 Belvedere Dr. He was charged with a warrant for felony arrest.
Tanava Dickerson, 37, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 9:16 a.m. at 1218 N. Lindsay St. She was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).
Blake Groleau, 19, was arrested on Sept. 29 at North Apperson Way and West Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Tyler Groleau, 22, was arrested on Sept. 29 North Apperson Way and West Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).