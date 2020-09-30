You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log – Sept. 29

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for Sept. 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jeffery Adair, 57, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 8:01 a.m. at 5713 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Max Arvin, 42, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 8:25 a.m. at 908 Belvedere Dr. He was charged with a warrant for felony arrest.

Tanava Dickerson, 37, was arrested on Sept. 29 at 9:16 a.m. at 1218 N. Lindsay St. She was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Blake Groleau, 19, was arrested on Sept. 29 at North Apperson Way and West Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Tyler Groleau, 22, was arrested on Sept. 29 North Apperson Way and West Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Tags