Daily arrest log – Sept. 22

Below are the arrests for Sept. 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Marlow Campbell, 43, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 7:50 p.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Tyler Greer, 30, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at 507 E. Cassville Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Carolyn Logan, 44, was arrested on Sept. at 5:47 p.m. at 507 E. Cassville Road. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for body attachment.

Latrisha Mason, 30, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 5002 Council Ring. She was charged with resisting (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Christopher Paulson, 38, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 11:20 p.m. on 416 W. Taylor St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Ethan Pyles, 19, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 1:05 a.m. at South Washington St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Tionte Strayhorn, 34, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at 507 E. Cassville Road. She was charged with dealing cocaine (level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (level 3 felony), a warrant for PTR, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Tharp, 28, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 11:55 p.m. at 416 W. Taylor St. He was charged with false reporting (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for armed robbery.

Kylee Young, 23, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 7:27 p.m. at 707 Mendota Court. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 5 felony), dealing cocaine (level 2 felony), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 3 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony).

Teresa Cook, 38, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 10:31 a.m. at 1419 S. Webster Road. She was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Benjamin Hicks, 27, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 7:22 a.m. at North Main Street. He was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.