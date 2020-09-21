You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log – Sept. 18 to 20

Below are the arrests for Sept. 18 to Sept. 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sheena Hanley, 31, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 3:20 a.m. at 1239 N. Morrison St. She was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.

Vertis Wallace, 39, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 3 a.m. at East Hoffer Street and South Plate Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Mark Beasley, 38, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 4:37 p.m. at 5010 Wea Dr. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), confinement (level 5 felony), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), burglary (level 4 felony), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Matthew Bennett, 38, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 7:43 p.m. at West Havens Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Joseph Butler, 33, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 3:38 a.m. at 1503 N. Davis St. He was charged with a warrant for a prior driving while suspended.

Levi Dodd, 29, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 3:14 a.m. at 915 N. Washington St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Shautae Franklin, 41, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 10:15 a.m. at 1812 N. Morrison St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

James Gunter, 27, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 7:46 p.m. at 711 Rainbow Circle. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for non-compliance.

Vicki Gunter, 56, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 7:42 p.m. at 711 Rainbow Circle. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Hannah Chong, 33, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 12:05 a.m. at South Webster Street and East Gano Street. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Shyheim Marsh, 22, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 1:15 a.m. at 1015 E. Taylor St. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor) and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.

Eric McMillin, 25, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 2:49 p.m. at 520 W. and 400 S. HE was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony) and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Ryan Neher, 30, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 1:50 a.m. at 425 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Bobby Nicholas Jr, 20, was arrested on Sept. 20 at West Jefferson Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with a warrant from Johnson Co.

Allen Popelka, 73, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 7:41 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Korby Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for operating while intoxicated (level 5 felony).

Buddy Rogers, 23, was arrested on Sept. 19 at South Armstrong Street and East Gano Street. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

John Rogers Jr, 36, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 5:32 p.m. at 502 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with intimidation (level 5 felony).

Lashawn Seals, 21, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 1 a.m. at West Taylor Street and South Delphos Street. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Brent Stiner, 26, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 1:15 a.m. at 4210 S. and 125 E. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Curtis Travis, 40, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 10:57 a.m. at 712 N. Bell St. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

Dale Wimmerstedt, 32, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 11:55 p.m. at North Washington Street and West Monroe Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Gabriel Warr, 44, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 8:50 p.m. at South Washington Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jordan Wysong, 26, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 10:56 p.m. at North Indiana Street and East Spraker Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Isaih D. Young, 28, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 2:49 p.m. at West Mulberry Street and North Indiana Street. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

