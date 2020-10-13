Daily arrest log – Oct. 9 to 12

Below are the arrests for Oct. 9 to 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Terell Barber, 25, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 3:33 a.m. at 1503 N. Davis Road. He was charged with a warrant for residential break and entry, a warrant for non-compliance, and a warrant for auto theft.

Wendy Bradley, 37, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 11:08 p.m. at 2350 W. Alto Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Jeffery Clar, 46, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 3:32 p.m. at 600 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Casey Damron, 37, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 7:18 p.m. at 910 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).

Krystin Duke, 21, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 1 a.m. at 200 N. Main St. She was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Jamilee Engle, 48, was arrested on Oct. 9 at 4:31 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), a warrant from Johnson Co, and two counts of theft (level 6 felony).

Janai Garner, 24, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 1:07 a.m. at 300 N. Ohio St. She was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Nathan Green, 30, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 7:42 p.m. at 600 Elk Drive. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), burglary (level 4 felony), theft (level 6 felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant for petition to revoke.

David Ivory, 60, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. at 2401 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 4:45 a.m. at 206 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of narcotics.

Arthur Jemison, 29, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 5:20 p.m. at 601 Southlea Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony) and intimidation (level 5 felony).

David Liken, 63, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 7:21 p.m. at 1708 N. Faith Road. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Michael Little Jr, 51, was arrested on Oct. 10 at East Gano Road and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Zachary Miller, 24, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. at South Bell Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony).

Aaron Parvin, 25, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 8:04 a.m. at 2501 S. Berkley Road. He was charged with criminal trespass (level 6 felony) and false identity statement (class A misdemeanor).

Jerimey Penley, 39, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 3:12 p.m. 2501 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Devonize Phillips, 30, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 12:24 a.m. at North Locke Street and East Jefferson Street. He was charged with a warrant for residential break and entry.

Thomas Rainwater, 26, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 3:22 p.m. at South Bell Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with resisting (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), and possession of marijuana.

Christopher Samuel, 26, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 12:25 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Smith, 41, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 3:01 p.m. at 1227 N. Phillips St. He was charged with resisting (level 6 felony) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Sabrina Wyant, 18, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 7:11 p.m. at 910 E. Jefferson St. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).