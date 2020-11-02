Daily arrest log – Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

Below are the arrests for Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Austin Chorrushi, 24, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 5:40 a.m. at 2100 N. Jay St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Vincent Cross, 54, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 2:05 a.m. at East Jefferson Street and North Ohio Street. He was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and a warrant for PTR.

Christopher Hart, 45, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. at N Indiana Avenue and West Elm Street. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.

Carrie Hart, 48, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m at 1106 N. Indiana Ave. She was charged with a warrant from Johnson Co.

Eric Sisk, 34, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 2:40 a.m. at 708 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

James Bailey, 20, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 3:57 p.m. at West Boulevard Street and SR 931. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor) and being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Matthew Clinton, 26, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 3:40 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and SR 931. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Tawnya Coatie, 44, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 4:22 a.m. at West Alto Road and US. 931. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Elise Ferris, 28, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 3:25 a.m. at 1220 W. Monroe St. She was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Glendon Griffith, 30, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 6:55 a.m. at 420 E. Morgan St. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

William Grimm, 69, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 9:02 p.m. at 1718 Osage Dr. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Terra Hedges, 20, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 537 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

John Hozey, 53, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 1:10 a.m. at 744 S. Diamond St. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), invasion of privacy (level 6 felony), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Jerry Messer, 27, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 626 S. Waugh St. He was charged with a warrant for battery and a warrant for leaving the scene of a crime.

Ronald Miller, 53, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 7:42 p.m. at 2002 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Derrick Moore, 48, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 9:59 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), operating without a license (class C misdemeanor), and two charges of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor and level 6 felony).

Zackary Pennington, 24, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 5:25 a.m. at North Ohio Street and East Morgan Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Jennifer Singleton, 36, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 9:33 p.m. at North Washington Street and West Sycamore Street. She was charged with driving while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Skylar Voiles, 19, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 4:30 a.m. at 1215 E. Carter St. She was charged with two counts battery (class B misdemeanor and level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), residential entry (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Jennifer West, 41, was arrested on Nov. 1 at East Gano Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).