Daily arrest log – Oct. 29

Below are the arrests for Oct. 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dale Kelley, 51, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 1:47 a.m. at 523 E. Harrison St. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances (level 6 felony), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for driving while suspended.

Andrew Robbins, 31, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 1:19 a.m. at 523 E. Harrison St. He was charged with a controlled substance-common nuisance (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant from Boone County.

Kenneth Sharp, 29, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 1:41 a.m. at 523 E. Harrison St. He was charged with a controlled substance-common nuisance (class A misdemeanor).

Eric Watts, 47, was arrested on Oct.29 at 1:31 a.m. at 523 E. Harrison St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and a controlled substance - common nuisance (class A misdemeanor).

Jade Cook II, 25, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 1:50 p.m. at 820 E. Harrison St. She was charged with a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug or look-a-like, a warrant for possession of a look-a-like substance, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Carrie Mosier, 24, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 2:38 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with a warrant from Decatur County.

Corey Robinson, 19, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 8:52 a.m. at 1809 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with sniffing-inhaling toxic vapors (class B misdemeanor).