Daily arrest log Nov. 13 to 16

Below are the arrests for Nov. 13 to 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Darren Jenkins, 55, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 2:10 a.m. at 211 E. Morgan St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Joseph Butler, 33, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 6:15 a.m. at 914 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for probation violation.

Emily Canady, 36, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 1:33 p.m. at 2444 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for possession of a firearm, and a warrant for misdemeanor.

William Collier, 28, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 5:51 p.m. at 2321 N. Locke St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and burglary (level 5 felony).

Nicole Cooper, 34, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 6:22 p.m. at 2008 S. Goyer Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false reporting (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for theft.

Christopher France, 60, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 10:25 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Fredrick Gordon, 26, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 12:40 a.m. at 306 S. Main St. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Mark Harris, 46, was arrested on Nov. 15 at 5:23 p.m. at 2008 S. Goyer Road. He was charged with a warrant for dealing.

Andrew Martin, 29, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 8:16 p.m. at 711 W. State St. He was charged with a warrant for dealing.

David Simpson, 40, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. at 1500 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony).

Cynthia Smith, 38, was arrested on Nov. 13 at 11:40 p.m. at 802 Buckskin Court. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and residential entry (level 6 felony).

Daryl Smith, 37, was arrested on Nov. 14 at 3:54 p.m. at US 931 and East Southway Boulevard. He was charged with a warrant for dealing.