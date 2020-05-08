Daily arrest log – May 7

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.