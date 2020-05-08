Daily arrest log – May 7

Below are the arrests from May 7 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Chelsey Smith, 29, was arrested on May 7 at 9:30 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Jerritt Johnson, 36, was arrested on May 7 at 9:29 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Joann Smith, 19, was arrested on May 7 at 6:58 a.m. at 1220 E. Alto Road for domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
Noah Smith, 33, was arrested on May 7 at 3:30 p.m. at 605 Marsha Drive for public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor, and hit/skip, a class B misdemeanor.
Michael White, 33, was arrested on May 7 at 5:08 p.m. at Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street for dealing meth, a level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor; possession of a lookalike substance, class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor; and warrant from Tipton County.
Hayley Workman, 32, was arrested on May 7 at 9:03 a.m. for criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor.