Daily arrest log May 29 to June 2

Below are the arrests from May 29 through June 2 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Max Arvin, 41, was arrested on June 2 at 8:59 p.m. at 1641 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (level 6 felony).

Curt Beck, 33, was arrested on June 2 at 3:10 p.m. at 2900 Baton Rouge St. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 5 felony), IOP (class A misdemeanor), and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Michael Bradley III, 26, was arrested on June 2 at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Defenbaugh and Armstrong streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia.

Mandy Johnson, 29, was arrested on June 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lafountain and Reynolds streets. She was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant leaving the scene of an accident.

Steve Long Jr., 27, was arrested on June 2 at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection of Lafountain and Reynolds streets. He was arrested on warrants for nonsupport of a child and theft.

Ephiphanty Mott, 28, was arrested on June 2 at 7:55 p.m. at 1010 E. Laguna St. Mott was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).

Chelsey Smith, 29, was arrested on June 2 at 6:42 p.m. at 914 W. Monroe St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Charles Snyder, 32, was arrested on June 2 at 7:47 p.m. at 2821 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for battery against a PSO.

Jacob Spence, 26, was arrested on June 2 at 5:40 p.m. at 2821 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Cody Bryan, 24, was arrested on May 29 at 9:23 p.m. at 1647 S. Elizabeth St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

James Dalton, 55, was arrested on May 29 at 7:15 p.m. at 720 S. Brandon St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and theft (class A misdemeanor).

Matthew Dewitt, 47, was arrested on May 29 at 3:26 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and warrants for DWS and false informing.

Racheal Dooley, 32, was arrested on May 29 at 9:14 p.m. at 801 S. Buckeye St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or narcotic (level 6 felony).

Leandrew Douglas, 25, was arrested on June 1 at 2:21 a.m. at 2011 N. Jay St. She was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Hailey Himes, 25, was arrested on May 30 at 1:26 a.m. at 600 West SR 26. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and PI (class B misdemeanor).

Steven Landrum, 38, was arrested on May 31 at 1:04 p.m. at 1811 N. McCann St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), confinement (level 6 felony), and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).

Jacob Pebley, 31, was arrested on May 29 at 11:02 p.m. at 800 N. Morrison St. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.

Bradley Sokol, 35, was arrested on May 31 at 2:22 a.m. at 2920 S. Reed Road. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Robert Spurgeon, 38, was arrested on May 29 at 11:47 p.m. at the intersection of Alto and Webster streets. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Cassandra Stout, 38, was arrested on May 30 at 12:41 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested on warrants for possession of a legend drug, DWS, and possession of a scheduled drug.