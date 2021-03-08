Daily arrest log – March 5 to 7

Below are the arrests for March 5 to 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Trent Brown II, 34, was arrested on March 5 at 9 a.m. at East Alto Road and Marsha Drive. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and reckless driving (class A misdemeanor).

Abbigail Fetterhoff, 21, was arrested on March 5 at 1:05 a.m. at South Cooper Street and South Washington Street. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Scott Hughes, 46, was arrested on March 5 at 3:10 a.m. at 821 S. Market St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and driving while suspended (level 6 felony).

Deandre Burns, 28, was arrested on March 5 at 5:07 p.m. at 910 N. Apperson Way. She was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Jimmy Coates, 60, was arrested on March 5 at 2:46 p.m. at 1003 Waubesa Court. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Shan Cox, 47, was arrested on March 8 at 9 p.m. at 1816 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

James Dean, 28, was arrested on March 6 at 12:45 a.m. at 50 C.R. South. He was charged with possession of stolen property (class A misdemeanor).

Tezmondo Fort, 41, was arrested on March 7 at 9:02 p.m. at South Ohio Street and East Vaile Avenue. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Brent Francis, 48, was arrested on March 6 at 5:36 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and South Market Street. He was charged with a warrant for disorderly conduct and a warrant for public intoxication.

Samantha Garcia, 30, was arrested on March 6 at 1:38 a.m. at CR East and CR 400 South. She was charged with domestic battery- simple assault (class A misdemeanor).

Kevin Green, 32, was arrested on March 7 at 12:32 a.m. at 619 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Ryan Harrington, 30, was arrested on March 6 at 4051 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Hunter, 49, was arrested on March 6 at 1:31 a.m. at 1234 W. Walnut St. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Elijah Land, 23, was arrested on March 5 at 2:36 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with domestic battery- adult knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony), domestic battery- bodily injury to pregnant family member or member if pregnancy known (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Christopher McKinnie, 32, was arrested on March 8 at 4:38 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with a warrant for theft of an automobile.

Anthony Sagarsee, 40, was arrested on March 5 at 11 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery- simple assault (class A misdemeanor).

Ronald Stevens, 35, was arrested on March 5 at 2:16 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant from Clinton Co.

Marcus Stone, 23, was arrested on March 6 at 4:20 a.m. at East Hoffer Street and South Elizabeth Street. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Dustin Wyatt, 35, was arrested on March 6 at 4:03 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with a warrant for child molesting.

John Williams, 29, was arrested on March 7 at 4:10 a.m. at West Harrison Street and South Armstrong Stree.t He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), operating without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).