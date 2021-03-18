Daily arrest log – March 17

Below are the arrests for March 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Samantha Hancock, 22, was arrested on March 17 at 1:10 a.m. at 801 W. Mulberry St. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Brittney Malott, 29, was arrested on March 17 at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (level 6 felony).
James Pruitt, 53, was arrested on March 17 at 1:10 a.m. at West Mulberry Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Marion McNeil, 41, was arrested on March 17 at 3:52 p.m. at 904 Chippewa Court and was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).