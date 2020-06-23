editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log – June 22

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from June 22 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Abbigal Abston, 19, was arrested on June 22 at 5:58 p.m. at 1600 S. Plate St. for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Justin Mottinger, 30, was arrested on June 22 at 2:46 p.m. at 444 Pillars Place on a warrant for battery.

Kenzi Mouser, 36, was arrested on June 22 at 5:55 p.m. at 1600 S. Plate St. for possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.

Barry T. Owens Jr., 40, was arrested on June 22 at 8:09 p.m. at Ohio and Jefferson streets for refusal to identify self, a class C misdemeanor.

Jason M. Stevens, 32, was arrested on June 22 at 8:52 p.m. at 123 Wildridge Drive on a warrant for burglary.

Richardo Young, 27, was arrested on June 22 at 4:10 p.m. at Mulberry and Apperson streets for vehicle theft, a level 6 felony.

Tags