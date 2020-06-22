Daily arrest log – June 19 to 21

Below are the arrests from June 19 to June 21 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Hentgen, 31, was arrested on June 19 at 4:20 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road, for possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony; possession of a synthetic drug, a class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Cynthia Ponder, 34, was arrested on June 19 at 5:45 a.m. at Monroe and Union streets for dealing meth, a level 2 felony; possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor; possession of meth, a level 3 felony, and never obtaining a license, a class C misdemeanor.
Dalton Robinson, 25, was arrested on June 19 at 4:21 p.m. at 1108 E. Mulberry St. for OWI, a class A misdemeanor; criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Waters, 30, was arrested on June 20 at 1:36 a.m. at Delphos and Firmin streets for OWI, a level 6 felony.
Jaquan Willis, 22, was arrested on June 20 at 11:45 p.m. at 1621 N. Webster St. for battery, a level 3 felony; criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony; disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony.
Harry Young, 59, was arrested on June 21 at 4:37 p.m. at 700 E. Broadway St. on two warrants for public intoxication.