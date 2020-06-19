Daily arrest log – June 18

Below are the arrests from June 18 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Travis Kitts, 50, was arrested on June 18 at 6:28 p.m. at 505 W. Harrison St. for warrant – conversion and warrant – possession of a narcotic drug.
James Rayn, 22, was arrested at on June 18 at 4:25 a.m. at 401 E. Morgan St. for IOP, a class A misdemeanor
Jalen Tinder, 26, was arrested on June 18 at 2 a.m. at 900 S. Buckeye St. for resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and OWI, a class A misdemeanor.
Kathryn Tinder, 52, was arrested on June 18 at 1:22 a.m. at 901 S. Main St. for disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
Jocelyn Warren, 30, was arrested on June 18 at 1:09 a.m. for neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.