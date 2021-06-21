Daily arrest log – June 18 to 20

Below are the arrests for June 18 to 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dino Lawson, 65, was arrested on June 18 at 2:05 a.m. at South Buckeye Street and West Harrison Street. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Otha Anderson, 24, was arrested on June 20 at 3:35 a.m. at 50 County Road South. She was charged with battery (level 6 felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Justin Autry, 33, was arrested on June 20 at 12:18 a.m. at West Sycamore Road and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Lindsey Bell, 37, was arrested on June 20 at 5:06 a.m. at S.R. 931 and Mayfair Drive. She was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Todd Brower, 54, was arrested on June 19 at 11:02 a.m. at West Lincoln Road and S.R. 931. He was charged with a warrant from Morgan County.

Jeromy Carroll, 31, was arrested on June 20 at 2:52 a.m. at 817 E. Lordeman St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Demetrius Coleman, 23, was arrested on June 19 at 11:23 p.m. at West Richmond Street and North Locke Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), and possession of cocaine (level 3 felony).

Shane Craig, 47, was arrested on June 19 at 2:37 a.m. at 907 S. Plate St. He was charged with false reporting (class B misdemeanor) and two warrants for failure to appear.

Levi Cross, 20, was arrested on June 19 at 2:07 p.m. at 620 W. Taylor St. He was charged with a warrant for rearrests.

Leah Exmeyer, 30, was arrested on June 20 at 2:50 a.m. at 817 E. Lordeman St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Joyce Faulkner, 38, was arrested on June 20 at 3:01 p.m. at 919 N. Purdum St. She was charged with a warrant for operating while intoxicated.

Lajonta Hall, 41, was arrested on June 20 at 6:52 a.m. in Kokomo. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Martavius Hunt, 27, was arrested on June 20 at 3:17 a.m. at 50 County Road South. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

John Huymaier, 53, was arrested on June 20 at 7:42 p.m. at 1408 N. Market St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Timothy Jines, 34, was arrested on June 18 at 9:48 p.m. at 1321 N. Philips St. He was charged with a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a warrant for petition to revoke, and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Joseph Martin Jr., 22, was arrested on June 20 at 11:30 p.m. at South Union Street and West Walnut Street. He was charged with a warrant from Cass County.

Alex McCarey, 31, was arrested on June 20 at 5:19 a.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. He was charged with residential entry (level 5 felony).

Deangelo McClatchey, 32, was arrested on June 18 at 11:30 p.m. at South Ohio Street and West Carter Street. He was charged with a warrant for public intoxication.

Guadalupe McGuire, 43, was arrested on June 18 at 9:50 p.m. at 1321 N. Philips St. and was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Kyle Mitchell, 30, was arrested on June 20 at 4:55 p.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Lindsay Moss, 35, was arrested on June 20 at 4:56 p.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. She was charged with a warrant from Grant County.

Zachary Mutchler, 30, was arrested on June 18 at 9:15 p.m. at 1401 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

Marvin Riddle, 50, was arrested on June 19 at 3:50 p.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Angela Sims, 30, was arrested on June 20 at 9:48 at East Boulevard Street and Home Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for juvenile runaway.

Nichole Timoschuk, 32, was arrested on June 18 at 9:40 p.m. at 1321 N. Philip St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

David Tucker, 47, was arrested on June 20 at 9:32 p.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. He was charged with possession of a syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Aaron Whitehead, 30, was arrested on June 20 at 9:14 a.m. at 5028 S. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Ricki Wise II, 47, was arrested on June 18 at 5:51 p.m. at 819 N. Purdum St. He was charged with false reporting (class B misdemeanor), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Isaih Young, 23, was arrested on June 19 at 12:15 a.m. at West Havens Street and North Delphos Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).