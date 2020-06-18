Daily arrest log – June 17

Below are the arrests from June 17 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Janet Chandler, 38, was arrested on June 17 at 2:11 a.m. at Maumee and Arrowhead for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Kenneth Myers, 40, was arrested on June 17 at 11 p.m. at 1349 S. Delphos street for resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Elis Russell, 32, was arrested on June 17 at 2:10 a.m. at Maumee and Arrowhead for possession of methamphetamine, a class 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
David Sanders, 18, was arrested on June 17 at 1:31 a.m. at Jefferson and Washington streets for possession of a handgun without a permit, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Bradly Wohlford, 22, was arrested on June 17 at 4:58 a.m. at Washington and Smith streets for IOP, a class A misdemeanor.
Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, was arrested on June 17 at 4:33 p.m. at 100 N. Washington St. for warrants for possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.