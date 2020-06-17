Daily arrest log – June 16

Below are the arrests from June 15 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lorre Rayls, 47, was arrested on June 16 at 1:55 a.m. at 506 N. Armstrong St. for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.

Damien Shutt, 21, was arrested on June 16 at 1:45 a.m. at Jefferson and Morrison streets for PI – alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.

Deon Taylor, 39, was arrested on June 16 at 1:10 a.m. at 1226 W. Walnut St. for intimidation, a level 5 felony.

Devontize Phillips, 29, was arrested on June 16 at 4:20 p.m. at 1314 S. Waugh St. for possession of a handgun without a permit, class A misdemeanor.

Cory Rife, 32, was arrested on June 16 at 7:39 p.m. at SR 931 and Mayfair Drive for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

Amber Sparling, 37, was arrested on June 16 at 4:16 p.m. at 2438 N. Jay St. for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.

Andray Thompson, 25, was arrested on June 16 at 1:39 p.m. for operating without ever obtaining a license, a class A misdemeanor; and DWS – prior, a class A misdemeanor.