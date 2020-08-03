Daily arrest log July 31 to Aug. 2

Below are the arrests for July 31 to Aug. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Matthew Roberts, 36, was arrested on July 31 at 1:33 a.m. at 2136 N. Waugh St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Monica Sterling, 43, was arrested on July 31 at 1:22 a.m. at 2136 N. Waugh St. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Shelby Blackburn, 27, was arrested on July 31 at 4:02 p.m. on Miami Boulevard. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Andrew Calhoun, 45, was arrested on July 31 at 12:53 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Tunisia Douglas, 32, was arrested on July 31 at 3:36 p.m. at 615 S. Brandon St. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

Kyrstin Guge, 27, was arrested on July 31 at 10:30 p.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Hall, 47, was arrested on July 31 at 7:21 a.m. at 719 S. Union St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Bradley Bates, 36, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. 4108 Cartwright Dr. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Barnabas Beyene, 26, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 4:15 a.m. on at the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Breonna Lacey, 24, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 6:10 a.m. at 1415 S. Main St. She was charged with domestic battery in the known presence of a child (level 6 felony).

Dillon McCool, 30, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 4:27 p.m. at 828 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for theft.

Gabrielle McDowell, 29, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 11:34 p.m. at 1208 E. Taylor St. She was charged with a warrant for neglect of a dependent.

Jace Vandergriff, 25, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. at 634 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for robbery, and a warrant for PTR.

Michael Weir, 23, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 11:20 p.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

Mikeisha Adkins, 23, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 12:25 a.m. at 1224 E. Mulberry St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Wendy Ellis, 37, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 4:19 a.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. She was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

Peter Foltz, 40, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 11:45 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Harry Fondots Jr., 57, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 8:29 p.m. at 611 S. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Jared Green, 35, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 2:43 a.m. at East Harrison Street and South Bell Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and two warrants for PTR.

Elikahe Green, 42, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 10:37 a.m. at 726 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony), domestic battery in the known presence of a child (level 6 felony), domestic battery (level 6 felony), domestic battery (level 6 felony), and criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Deerik Hall, 29, was arrested at on Aug. 2 at12:58 a.m. at East Sycamore Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with a warrant from Grant County.

Tabitha Henry, 40, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 8:32 p.m. at 611 S. Washington St. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Karl Malone, 28, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 7:21 a.m. at South Diamond Street and West Vaile Avenue. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor), two warrants from Hendricks County, and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Jeffrey Miller, 43, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 10:54 p.m. at East Morgan Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Chad Stafford, 43, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 2:35 a.m. at South Bell Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Keeshum Woodard, 23, was arrested on Aug. 2 at 2:45 a.m. at North Main Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for PTR, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for possession of marijuana, and a warrant for Hamilton County.