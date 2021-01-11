Daily arrest log – Jan. 8 to 10

Below are the arrests for Jan. 8 to Jan. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ryan Bammerlin, 37, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 8:57 p.m. at 416 E. Center Road. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Gage Barnett, 29, was arrested on Jan. 9 at 12:43 a.m. at North Courtland Avenue and North Davis Road. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony) and a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Gray Bratton, 25, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 11:57 p.m. at 421 E. North St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance- controlled substance/paraphernalia (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana/oil/hashish/salvia (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Nicole Connolly, 38, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 11:49 p.m. at 421 E. North Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kira Faulkner, 38, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 10:55 a.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Joel Grainger, 36, was arrested on Jan. 8 at 12:51 p.m. at 225 N. Berkley Road. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Isi Harmon, 39, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 7:39 p.m. at 911 N. Armstrong Road. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), intimidation-extortion or blackmail (level 6 felony), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Kenneth Huntsman, 28, was arrested on Jan. 9 at 4:17 a.m. at South Lafountain Street and East Hoffer Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Elkhart County.

Dariel Jones, 38, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:30 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Markland Avenue. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony) and two warrants for driving while suspended.

Kevin King, 40, was arrested on Jan. 8 at 10:54 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Main Street. He was charged with operating without obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Brady Lange, 19, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 4:48 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), a warrant for auto theft, and a warrant for escape.

Michelle Lawless, 36, was arrested on Jan. 9 at 3:16 a.m. at North Ohio Street and West Richmond Street. She was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Briana Riddle, 28, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:41 a.m. at East Markland Avenue. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony), public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Kambir Singh, 25, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 8:01 p.m. at 1901 S. Park Road. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Leonard Sims, 40, was arrested on Jan. 9 at 1112 N. Indiana Ave. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Bradley Thomas, 27, was arrested on Jan. 9 at 2:30 a.m. at 300 East. He was charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Izjohn Trice, 24, was arrested on Jan. 10 at 11:58 p.m. at 421 E. North St. He was charged with possession of marijuana/oil/hashish/salvia (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for escape, and a warrant for theft.

Tyler Yard, 28, was arrested on Jan. 8 at 8:31 p.m. at North Indiana Avenue and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.