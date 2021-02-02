Daily arrest log – Jan. 29 to Feb. 1

Below are the arrests for Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

David Barber, 39, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 2:27 p.m. at West Broadway Street and North Delphos Street. He was charged as a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Tubora Brown, 44, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 9:07 p.m. at 2808 N. Delphos St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing cocaine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 5 felony), a prior for possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 3 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (level 6 felony).

Joshua Cardwell, 33, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 7:37 p.m. at 1215 S. Purdum St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Shan Cox, 47, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 10:29 p.m. at 1815 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Amber Cunningham, 46, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 11:35 p.m. at 718 S. Plate St. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Lillian Graham, 20, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 3:29 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Purdum Street. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Ryan Dalton, 36, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 11:31 p.m. at North Webster Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class C misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Cody Fuller, 27, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at 1401 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for violation.

D’Mariyae Horton I, 24, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 3:38 p.m. at 952 E. Broadway St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Casie Johnson, 33, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 4:57 p.m. at West Richmond Street and North Armstrong Street. She was charged with manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Sean Landrum, 39, was arrested on 1030 E. North St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and two warrants for failure to appear.

Joshua Marcum. 29, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 9:45 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with possession of schedule (class C misdemeanor), a warrant from Madison County, and a warrant from Tipton County.

James McGee, 53, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 12 a.m. at West North Street and North Wabash Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Wesley Miller, 44, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 2:15 a.m. at 1100 Highland Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).

Carl Phillips Jr., 36, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 10:59 a.m. at 1230 S. Waugh St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Patrick Othersen, 51, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 7:59 p.m. at 727 E. North St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Robert Russell, 56, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 10:50 p.m. at 503 W. Walnut St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Ricky Tyler, 52, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 4:31 p.m. at West Richmond Street and North Armstrong Street. He was charged with a warrant violation.

Samantha White, 34, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 4:25 pm. at 904 E. Defenbaugh Street. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Corey Williams, 43, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 2:25 p.m. at 303 E. Superior St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor), criminal trespass (level 6 felony), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), intimidation (level 6 felony), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Joshua Wolverton, 40, was arrested on Jan. 29 at 10:04 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant from Tipton County.

Phillip Cooper, 39, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 4:16 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with battery (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Allison Coy, 42, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 11:45 p.m. at East Center Road and S.R. 931. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Hall, 48, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 5:33 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Alexis Kerschner, 25, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at 305 South and 00 East/West. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Massey, 38, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 5:41 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kelsey Sinning, 31, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 5:40 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for possession.

Nichole Timoschuk, 31, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 4:55 p.m. at 5311 Council Ring Boulevard. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), being a common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.