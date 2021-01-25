You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log – Jan. 22 to 24

Below are the arrests for Jan. 22 to 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Steven Bender, 45, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 12:38 a.m. at 1700 N. Waugh St. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), and a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Brittany Brantley, 32, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 2:06 a.m. at 2101 N. Jay St. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Reije Craft, 29, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 1:29 a.m. at 1134 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia (class B misdemeanor).

Lora Delon, 46, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 5:10 p.m. at North Buckeye Street and West Mulberry Street. She was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kenneth Ellis, 58, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 3:50 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Dezari Gardner, 25, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 12:40 a.m. at 1226 N. Apperson Way and was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Christopher Glassburn, 44, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 10:09 p.m. at 425 W. Superior St. He was charged with a warrant from Cass Co.

James Howe, 39, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 11:28 p.m. at 12132 S. Courtland St. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).

Logan Keirus, 26, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 1:38 a.m. at North Phillips Street and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Brandon Kelly, 39, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 11:43 p.m. at South Home Avenue. He was charged with a  warrant from Carroll County.

Shadaun Marks, 25, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 3:04 a.m. at 801 N. Berkley St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Markus Martin, 44, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 12:59 a.m. at North Apperson Way and North LaFountain Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Ashley Martin, 27, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 10:59 p.m. at 1018 E. Broadway St. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Wayne McKinney, 45, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 4:45 p.m. at South Plate Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Patricia Moore, 59, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 10:35 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Armstrong Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor),

Jeffrey Pavey, 61, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 12:56 a.m. at 101 N. Buckeye St. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Kelsey Peleti, 23, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 3:34 a.m. at 101 East Morgan Street and North Phillips Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Derek Reed, 38, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 8:26 p.m. at North Main Street and West Superior Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Bryan Schmidt, 28, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 1:01 a.m. at 515 E. Alto Road. He was charged with a warrant from Allen County.

Shawn Waldren, 39, was arrested on Jan. 22 at 11:21 p.m. at 1105 Brentwood Drive. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Markiss Young, 31, was arrested on Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at 1755 E. Center Road. He was charged with battery-against public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony), battery- bodily waste (level 6 felony), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and public order- disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

