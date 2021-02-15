You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log – Feb. 12 to 13

Below are the arrests for Feb. 12 to 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brian Bright, 40, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 12:54 a.m. at East Vaile Street and South Union Street. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.

Myron Campbell, 52, was arrested on Feb. 13 at 2:19 a.m. at East Harrison Street and South Union Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Farrah Causey, 44, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 1:24 a.m. at 909 Miami Blvd. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Robert Cunningham, 49, was arrested on Feb. 12 at 11:06 p.m. at 522 Essex Dr. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Frank Guffey II, 36, was arrested on Feb. 13 at 11:58 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Waugh Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), a warrant for petition to revoke, and a warrant from Grant County.

Joniesha Hall, 21, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 2:44 a.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Apperson Way and was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Dwayne Jones, 52, was arrested on Feb. 13 at 2:25 a.m. at East Harrison Street and South Union Street. He was charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Scott Pearson, 44, was arrested on Feb. 12 at 9:58 p.m. at 100 E. Fischer St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant from Cass County.

John Philipps, 43, was arrested on Feb. 12 at 3:34 p.m. at 501 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Sydney Pitts, 26, was arrested on Feb. 13 at 4:29 a.m. at IN 931 and South Carter Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Maria Tamayo, 24, was arrested on Feb. 13 at 4:40 a.m. at West Superior Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for operating while intoxicated.

Matthew Waters, 30, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 1:27 a.m. at Morrow Drive. He was charged with false reporting (class A misdemeanor).

