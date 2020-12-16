Daily arrest log – Dec. 15

Below are the arrests for Dec. 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brian Miller, 36, was arrested on Dec. 15 at 11:03 p.m. at South Washington Street. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
April Nice, 39, was arrested on Dec. 15 at 6:35 p.m. at 5908 Dartmouth Drive. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without license (class A misdemeanor), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (level 5 felony), dealing a scheduled drug (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule V drug (class A misdemeanor).
Dezarai Gardner, 25, was arrested on Dec. 15 at 1:25 a.m. at South Plate Street and East Hoffer Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Taylor Leyk, 20, was arrested on Dec. 15 at 1:49 a.m. at Kentucky Drive and Cartwright Drive and was charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).