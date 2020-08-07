Daily arrest log – Aug. 6

Below are the arrests for Aug. 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mario Liali, 32, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 1:41 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. He was charged with trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (class A misdemeanor).
Boyd Long, 31, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 8:47 a.m. at 305 S. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for theft.
Ronnie Bradfield, 34, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 3:45 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Marlo Campbell, 42, was arrested on Aug. 6 at 11:21 p.m. at South Calumet Street and East Taylor Street. He was charged with refusal to identify self (class C misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).