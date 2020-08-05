Daily arrest log – Aug. 4

The following are the arrests for Aug. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Trevor Brieger, 35, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 9:18 p.m. at 222 Devonshire Drive. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Phillip Cooper, 38, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 10:08 p.m. at 420 E. Morgan St. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Darrell Slusher, 51, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 11:55 p.m. at North Bell Street and West Lordeman Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Kayla Stanley, 29, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 4:21 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. She was charged with two warrants for theft.
Jochua Wolverton, 40, was arrested on Aug. 4 at 7:10 p.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.