Daily Arrest Log Aug. 26

Below are the arrests for Aug. 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jacqueline Finley, 30, was arrested on August 26 at 220 N. Union St. for warrant/ Howard County.

Isi Harmon, 40, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 4:33 a.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Antione Lewis, 39, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 3:26 p.m. in Kokomo for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Tywon Swanson, 37, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 1:41 a.m. at Berkley Road and Jefferson Street for two counts of warrant/ failure to appear and warrant/ petition to revoke.

Christian Timmons, 30, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 11:17 p.m. at Korby Street and Havens Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jasper Timmons, 30, was arrested on Aug. 26 at 11:05 p.m. on Havens Street for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Curtis Williams, 31, was arrested on August 26 at 2:05 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Berkley Road for possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer (class A misdemeanor).

Aubrey Coates, 43, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 11:18 p.m. at South Webster Street and West Foster Street for false informing (class B misdemeanor), warrant/ Miami County and warrant/ Howard County.

