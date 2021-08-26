Daily Arrest Log Aug. 25

Below are the arrests for Aug. 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Marco Francis, 40, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 1:39 a.m. at 3185 S. 100. E. for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Demarcus Green, 48, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 4:13 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Dr. for invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).
Andrew Murray, 21, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 11:03 a.m. at 1606 S. Plate St. for warrant/ possession of a narcotic drug.
Keesha Pigg, 25, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 9:56 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Johnathan Thompson, 29, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 100 S. Union St. for warrant/ failure to appear.