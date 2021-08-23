Daily Arrest Log Aug. 20-22

Below are the arrests for Aug. 20-22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jake Beck, 31, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 12:00 a.m. at Magnolia Drive and West Sycamore Street for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Angela Breedlove, 50, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 4:06 a.m. at Defenbaugh Street and Courtland Avenue for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Dontae Carter, 19, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 11:06 a.m. at Alto Road and West Tulip for altered gun identification (level 5 felony), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).
Nicole Groleau, 31, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 9:13 a.m. at 1611 Rue Royale North for warrant/ battery resulting in death.
Isi Harmon, 40, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 9:14 p.m. at 925 N. Armstrong for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Jordan Jackson, 29, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 7:20 p.m. at 1304 N. Reed Rd. for operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ Tipton County.
Anthony Johnson, 24, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 4:35 a.m. at 2609 N. Apperson Way for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Duane Kelly, 65, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 11:00 p.m. at 1001 E. Walnut St. for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Breann McCorkle, 37, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 12:13 a.m. at S. Webster Street and West Foster Street for false informing (class B misdemeanor) and warrant/ failure to appear.
Amy McCoy, 28, was arrested on Aug 22 at 2:30 a.m. at 1725 N. Davis Rd. for prior unrelated conviction or judgment (class C misdemeanor), habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony), endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and operating while under the influence.
Judith Pratt, 36, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 4:11 p.m. at 1615 Kingston Rd. for warrant/ petition to revoke.
Thomas Preer Jr., 33, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. at 1051 S. Armstrong St. for theft (level 6 felony), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (leaving 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (level 6 felony).
Alfredo Remingo-Becerril, 32, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 1:56 a.m. at North Street and Reed Road for habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony) and warrant (petition to revoke).
Brooklyn Seals, 21, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 1:48 a.m. at 1004 N. Washington St.for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Adam Thomas, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 4:14 a.m. at West North Street and North Courtland Avenue for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony).