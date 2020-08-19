Daily arrest log – Aug. 18

Below are the arrests for Aug. 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Melissa Powell, 34, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 1:20 a.m. at 1411 Home Ave. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Austin Bolton, 27, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 2:19 p.m.at 5008 Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with a warrant for theft.
Jonathon Rehm, 29, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 11:09 p.m. at 644 Cambridge Drive. He was arrested for a warrant from Miami County.
Kylee Riddle, 28, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 3:05 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. She was charged with two warrants for possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Amanda Sullivan, 42, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 11:16 p.m. at North Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant for theft of a firearm, and a warrant for public nudity.
Clayton Taylor, 18, was arrested on Aug. 18 at 10:16 p.m. at 1908 W. Carter St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).