You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log – Aug. 17

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for Monday, Aug. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Patrick Abney Jr., 42, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12:53 p.m. at 1307 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Carol Cantrel, 48, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:20 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Armstrong Street. She was charged with a warrant from Tipton County for possession of marijuana, a warrant from Tipton County for possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant from Tipton County for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.

Andrew Reef, 37, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:02 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

David Sanders, 18, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 4:20 p.m. at 4015 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with battery (level 3 felony), criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), and a prior for being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony).

Emily Trennepohl, 27, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:30 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Armstrong Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

James White Jr., 33, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 9:16 p.m. at 730 Westminster St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Draven Callis, 20, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12:14 a.m. at North Washington Street and West North Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Albert Pryor Jr., 34, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12 a.m. at 707 Rainbow Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), interfering in reporting (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana.

Tags