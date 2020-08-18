Daily arrest log – Aug. 17

Below are the arrests for Monday, Aug. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Patrick Abney Jr., 42, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12:53 p.m. at 1307 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Carol Cantrel, 48, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:20 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Armstrong Street. She was charged with a warrant from Tipton County for possession of marijuana, a warrant from Tipton County for possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant from Tipton County for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.

Andrew Reef, 37, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:02 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

David Sanders, 18, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 4:20 p.m. at 4015 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with battery (level 3 felony), criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), and a prior for being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony).

Emily Trennepohl, 27, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 11:30 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Armstrong Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

James White Jr., 33, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 9:16 p.m. at 730 Westminster St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Draven Callis, 20, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12:14 a.m. at North Washington Street and West North Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Albert Pryor Jr., 34, was arrested on Aug. 17 at 12 a.m. at 707 Rainbow Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), interfering in reporting (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana.