Daily arrest log – Aug. 12

Below are the arrests for Aug. 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Jones, 43, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 1:14 a.m. at 1125 E. Monroe St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).
Gregory Malone, 36, was arrested a 1 a.m. at 700 N. Main St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Gale Skaggs, 41, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and South Locke Street. He was charged with a warrant for fraud and a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Randi McKinney, 26, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 5:04 p.m. at 1004 N. Korby St. She was charged with battery against a public safety officer (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement.
Eric Sisk, 34, was arrested on Aug. 12 at 7:35 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and South Washington Street. He was charged with a warrant for fraud and a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.