Daily arrest log – Aug. 10

Below are the arrests for Aug. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Darrell Hall, 28, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 1:40 a.m. at 1018 W. Havens St. He was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Michael Kemp, 23, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 12:40 a.m. at 400 E. Havens St. He was charged with a prior driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Joshua Bagwell, 35, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 3:57 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
Robert Cox, 27, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 7:24 p.m. at 622 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender.
Nicholas Johnson, 34, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 4:26 a.m. at South Locke Street and West Elm Street. He was charged with a warrant from Miami Co. for driving while suspended.
Daryl Logan, 34, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 11:35 p.m. at 1502 S. Dixon St. He was charged with indecent exposure (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication from alcohol (class B misdemeanor).