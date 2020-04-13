Daily arrest log April 9 to 12

Below are the arrests from April 9 through April 12 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jonathan Jennings, 27, was arrested on April 10 at 4:35 p.m. at 749 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Timothy Jines, 33, was arrested on April 10 at 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of Havens Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Kaylyn Linnenburger, 24, was arrested on April 10 at 11:26 a.m. at 2201 S. 200 E. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor).

Timothy Nichols, 37, was arrested on April 10 at 8:39 p.m. at 1225 W. Madison St. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony), habitual traffic violator – lifetime (level 5 felony), and also arrested for warrants for domestic battery and strangulation.

Brayden Russell, 18, was arrested on April 10 at 4:14 a.m. at 521 S. Washington St. He was charged with visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Austin Safford, 25, was arrested on April 9 at 10:57 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Harrison streets. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Ivan Scianni, 39, was arrested on April 9 at 3:48 p.m. at 900 W. Defenbaugh St. He was charged with PI – drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Daniel Scoles, 41, was arrested on April 9 at 5:56 p.m. at 945 E. North St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Raymond Shelley, 50, was arrested on April 9 at 7:36 p.m. at 408 N. Calumet St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), PI – alcohol (class B misdemeanor), and also arrested on warrants for residential entry, domestic battery, and strangulation.

Adrien Smith, 18, was arrested on April 10 at 3:56 a.m. at 521 S. Washington St. Smith was charged with visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Morgan Taylor, 22, was arrested on April 10 at 4:35 a.m. at 907 S. Union St. Taylor was arrested on warrants for possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Marvell Townsend Sr., 48, was arrested on April 12 at 12:51 a.m. at the intersection of Plate and Wheeler streets. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).