Daily arrest log April 27

Below are the arrests from April 27 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. at 2515 W. Jefferson St. He was arrested on warrants for residential entry and residential entry/criminal trespass.

Angelia Pavey, 43, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at 1413 E. Madison St. She was charged with assisting a criminal (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Deanna Reason, 33, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with possession of a synthetic or lookalike substance with a prior (level 6 felony).

