Daily arrest log April 20

Below are the arrests from April 20 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lindsey Freeman, 19, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Harley King, 25, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. at 220 W. North St. King was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on warrants for theft, false informing, and residential entry.
Larry Batt, 19, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. at 1828 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).