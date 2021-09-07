Daily Arrest Log- Sept. 3-6

Below are the arrests for Sept. 3-6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tyler Backus, 24, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 3:59 a.m. at North Street and Washington Street for habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Jerry Banks, 46, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 1:22 a.m. at Ohio Street and Carter Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Jeremy Biehle, 34, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 8:20 a.m. at 520 Southlea Dr. for domestic battery (level 6 felony), residential entry (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Tiffany Black, 41, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 9:41 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol.

Stanley Cage, 5, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 7:10 p.m. at 1500 E. Morgan St. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

James Dean, 39, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 5:04 p.m. at 820 N. Ohio St. for possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor) and two counts of warrant-failure to appear.

Robert Hampshire, 45, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 1:20 a.m. at 818 Clark St. for warrant-petition to revoke.

James Hawkins, 26, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 10:10 p.m. at 1356 S. Waugh St. for warrant-Intimidation.

Ricky Heath, 37, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 9:44 p.m. at 2008 S. Goyer Rd. Apt. 3 for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

James Howard, 39, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

William Kerschner, 24, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 12:00 a.m. at 511 W. Jefferson St. for deception-legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor) and warrant-failure to appear.

Antoinette Lewis, 27, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 6:51 p.m. at Park Avenue and Washington Street for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Christopher Lucas, 39, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 7:55 p.m. at 610 E. Walnut St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Christina McHenry, 56, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 4:52 p.m. at 820 N.Ohio St. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Khajmir Nixon, 28, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 9:00 p.m. at Superior Street and Main Street for resisting Law Enforcement (level 6 felony).

Jessica Rehm, 32, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 7:15 p.m. at 3820 Alameda Blvd. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Kylee Riddle, 29, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 7:43 p.m. at Bell Street and North Street for warrant-failure to appear.

Kayla Stahly, 30, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 2:14 a.m. at 3840 S.Lafountain St. for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Brandon Taylor, 36, was arrested on Sept. 3 at 9:42 p.m. at 4436 S. 00 EW 98 for warrant-petition to revoke.

Thomas Thatcher, 44, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 3:20 a.m. at 268 S 00 EW for domestic battery-deadly weapon (level 5 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class a misdemeanor), manufacturing/ dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of a controlled substance schedule I, II, III, IV, V (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Valdez, 31, was arrested on Sept. 3 at 1:40 a.m. at 1918 West Sycamore St. for battery (class A misdemeanor), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Clayton Walker, 45, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 12:55 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Reed Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Kevin Wicks, 27, was arrested on Sept. 3 at 10:44 p.m. at Monroe Street and Morrison Street for warrant-violation.

Troy Young, 38, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 1:40 a.m. at 1100 S. Jay St. for warrant-petition to revoke.

Jienna Yost, 31, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 3:08 p.m. at 2307 W.Murden St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).