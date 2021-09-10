Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 9

Below are the arrests for Sept. 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jacob Earnheart, 33, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 11:28 p.m. at Walnut Street and McCann Street for possession of a narcotic (level 6 felony).
Leah Faris, 25, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 3:50 a.m. at King Street and Buckeye Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Timothy Gabbard, 32, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 12:35 a.m. at Havens Street and Main Street for habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Kyle Harvey, 33, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 8:03 p.m. at 2204 E. Vaile Ave. for intimidation (level 6 felony).
Darrell Williams, 42, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at 2808 W. Boulevard for a warrant.