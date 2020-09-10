Daily arrest log - Sept. 9

Below are the arrests for Sept. 9. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Erica Hillman, 32, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 2:01 a.m. at West North Street and North Union Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for possession of a syringe, and a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.

Jacob Ohleyer, 25, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 12:30 a.m. at West North Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Christopher Reed, 46, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 12:10 a.m. at West North Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Candice Shadle, 52, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 1:39 a.m. at West North Street and South Locke Street. She was charged with a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for public nudity, and a warrant for public intoxication.

William Altom, 73, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 4:43 p.m. at 115 W. Monroe St. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Danny Magers, 68, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Fischer Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Morgan Turley, 37, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 11:12 p.m. at East Foster Street and South Webster Street. She was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Shawn Williams, 27, was arrested on Sept. 9 at 4:50 p.m. at 1000 S. Courtland St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).