Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 8

Below are the arrests for Sept. 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Laird, 44, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 1:25 a.m. at 111 E. Madison St. for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Detario Scott, 23, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 1:58 a.m. at 419 W. Lincoln Rd #J5 for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Wendell Snow, 46, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 11:33 p.m. at 1200 S. Plate St. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).
Shaun Thicke, 32, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 2:51 p.m. at 1625 S. Market St. for a warrant.