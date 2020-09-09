Daily arrest log - Sept. 8

Below are the arrests for September 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Butler, 42, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 11:30 p.m. at 1016 E. Monroe St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Jonathon Melton, 44, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 1:43 a.m. at 817 N. Indiana St. He was charged with a warrant for parole violation.
Martin Wade, 54, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 12 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Morrison Street. He was charged with a warrant from Elkhart County for operating after the forfeiture of license.
Casey Gurule, 22, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 11:20 a.m. at 2941 Heritage St. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), altered gun ID (level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Jacob Spencer, 25, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 11:40 p.m. at 2515 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).
Anthony Tutela, 23, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 5:41 p.m. at 1210 Canterview Way. He was charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana.