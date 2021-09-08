Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 7

Below are the arrests for Sept. 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joseph Bogue, 29, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at 1810 N. Waugh St. for warrant.

Heather Burns, 46, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 2:15 a.m. at Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and warrant-violation of release.

Christopher Frazier, 21, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 1:31 p.m. at 1234 N. Washington St. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Eric Glatt, 44, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Rd. for warrant-visiting a common nuisance.

Jeffrey Hines, 43, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 12:02 a.m. at 1721 N. Bell St. for warrant-failure to appear.

Parrish Jones, 23, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 11:38 p.m. at 419 W. Lincoln Rd. #J6 for false informing (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), dealing schedule I, II, or III substance (level 3 felony) and possession of a controlled substance schedule II, III, IV class A misdemeanor.

Samantha Wray, 33, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 1:00 a.m. at Southway Boulevard and Lafountain Street for warrant-failure to appear.